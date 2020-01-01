 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Wifi #43

Wifi #43

by State Flower Cannabis

State Flower Cannabis Cannabis Flower Wifi #43

About this product

About this strain

White Fire 43

White Fire 43
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

White Fire 43 is a select phenotype of White Fire OG grown by TLC Collective in Los Angeles, CA. Number 43 was the standout phenotype in a lot of over 500 White Fire OG seeds, originally bred by OG Raskal. The strong medicinal and pain-fighting effects are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. White Fire 43 is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep.

About this brand

State Flower Cannabis Logo
Started from the relentless pursuit to grow truly exceptional flowers, State Flower evolved from a boutique approach to cultivation into state-of-the-art operations, while maintaining an ultra-premium level of quality. As the cannabis industry transitions from its humble roots, we are proud to be leading the way into this new phase of professional standards and practices.