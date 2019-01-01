 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Stay Lifted Edibles

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Dry cannabis.

About this strain

Purple Voodoo is one of those true hybrids that is a nearly 50/50 mix of sativa and indica from its Double Purple Doja, Purple Urkle, and Purple Diesel heritage. These plants will flower in 8-10 weeks and will produce dark flowers with traces of purple and red. Its purpleness is evident in its pungent taste and smell, which has a musky quality tinged with grapey sweetness. Since it was bred in California, warm climates or indoors are best for growing (just be aware of the strong smell). As a good mix, this strain boasts both high THC and especially high CBD levels, making it a popular medicinal strain. The high also has a balanced feeling that is both clear and relaxing.

About this brand

Stay Lifted Edibles Logo
We are patients helping other patients. It’s been our journey to build positive awareness to the health benefits of medicinal marijuana for those who suffer from chronic pain, anxiety, stress, depression and many other intolerable illnesses and discomforts through edible forms, oils and flowers.