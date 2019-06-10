hardtokes
on June 10th, 2019
amazing that they work with prerolls!!!
ADVANTAGES - Cool Smoke - Strong Hits - Enhanced Flavor - Better Hygiene - No Wrinkles - Luxury Design Weather you pack cones or are a rolling expert, the StayLit Tip is the best way to class up your game and create a luxury smoking experience. Great airflow means your rolls stay lit without constant toking. German surgical-grade steel is hand-polished to a mirror finish for unmatched elegance and durability. StayLit Tip’s extended shape keeps it easy to pass while enjoying a joint or blunt. Sit back and enjoy Smoking Perfection.
on June 10th, 2019
Very good product and amazing customer service!!!
on May 21st, 2019
Better flavor and super cool smoke 👌🏼