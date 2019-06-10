 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
"Stoned Age" StayLit-Tips

by StayLit-Tips

ADVANTAGES - Cool Smoke - Strong Hits - Enhanced Flavor - Better Hygiene - No Wrinkles - Luxury Design Weather you pack cones or are a rolling expert, the StayLit Tip is the best way to class up your game and create a luxury smoking experience. Great airflow means your rolls stay lit without constant toking. German surgical-grade steel is hand-polished to a mirror finish for unmatched elegance and durability. StayLit Tip’s extended shape keeps it easy to pass while enjoying a joint or blunt. Sit back and enjoy Smoking Perfection.

samsmithhh123

Love this innovative tips! Superior quality 💯

Bong_Tom

Best quality tips! must have for every stoner 💚

