Blackberry Fire

by STICKS

STICKS Cannabis Flower Blackberry Fire

About this product

About this strain

Blackberry Fire

Blackberry Fire
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blackberry Fire by Purple Caper Seeds is a fuel-flavored cross of Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady. This strain was awarded 2nd place at the 2016 HempCon Cup Awards. Its terpene profile is less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit throughout. This strain’s long-lasting buzz lends itself to consumers seeking resilient physical effects.  

About this brand

STICKS Logo
Since the LTRMN team came up with the STICKS™ concept—consistent, accessible, good weed—over 2M prerolls have been sold to happy consumers across Oregon & California. STICKS™ prerolls are precision milled, so particles are packed to the optimal density to provide affordable, consistent experiences you can trust. Our goal? The perfect preroll, at a price that can’t be beat. STICKS™ Carts offer a consistent user experience, with high-impact effects across a variety of profiles at the best prices on the market. Proprietary terpene profiles are delivered in premium CCell hardware and formulated to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences. STICKS™ 1/8th's is the full bud you love from our STICKS™ Pre-rolls ready to grab and go pop-top container. LEARN ABOUT STICKS