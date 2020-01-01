 Loading…

  Chem Dawg
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chem Dawg
Hybrid

Chem Dawg

by STICKS

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Chemdawg

Chemdawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

About this brand

STICKS Logo
Since the LTRMN team came up with the STICKS™ concept—consistent, accessible, good weed—over 2M prerolls have been sold to happy consumers across Oregon & California. STICKS™ prerolls are precision milled, so particles are packed to the optimal density to provide affordable, consistent experiences you can trust. Our goal? The perfect preroll, at a price that can’t be beat. STICKS™ Carts offer a consistent user experience, with high-impact effects across a variety of profiles at the best prices on the market. Proprietary terpene profiles are delivered in premium CCell hardware and formulated to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences. STICKS™ 1/8th's is the full bud you love from our STICKS™ Pre-rolls ready to grab and go pop-top container. LEARN ABOUT STICKS