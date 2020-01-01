 Loading…
  5. Key lime Pie Blunt 1.5g
Key lime Pie Blunt 1.5g

by STICKS

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Key Lime Pie from Burning Bush Nurseries is a gourmet phenotype of the superstar strain Girl Scout Cookies. Selected for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production, this dynamic hybrid boasts flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice that spark flavors of earth and chocolate when activated by heat. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. The relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia have been known to overwhelm those less familiar with cannabis.

About this brand

STICKS Logo
Since the LTRMN team came up with the STICKS™ concept—consistent, accessible, good weed—over 2M prerolls have been sold to happy consumers across Oregon & California. STICKS™ prerolls are precision milled, so particles are packed to the optimal density to provide affordable, consistent experiences you can trust. Our goal? The perfect preroll, at a price that can’t be beat. STICKS™ Carts offer a consistent user experience, with high-impact effects across a variety of profiles at the best prices on the market. Proprietary terpene profiles are delivered in premium CCell hardware and formulated to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences. STICKS™ 1/8th's is the full bud you love from our STICKS™ Pre-rolls ready to grab and go pop-top container. LEARN ABOUT STICKS