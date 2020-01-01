 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Kush - Williams Wonder - .5g

by STICKS

STICKS Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemon Kush - Williams Wonder - .5g

About this product

Lemon Kush - Williams Wonder - .5g by STICKS

About this strain

Lemon Kush

Lemon Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

About this brand

Since the LTRMN team came up with the STICKS™ concept—consistent, accessible, good weed—over 2M prerolls have been sold to happy consumers across Oregon & California. STICKS™ prerolls are precision milled, so particles are packed to the optimal density to provide affordable, consistent experiences you can trust. Our goal? The perfect preroll, at a price that can’t be beat. STICKS™ Carts offer a consistent user experience, with high-impact effects across a variety of profiles at the best prices on the market. Proprietary terpene profiles are delivered in premium CCell hardware and formulated to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences. LEARN ABOUT STICKS