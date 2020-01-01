 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Albert Walker Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack

by Sticky Budz

Albert Walker

Albert Walker is a strain with unknown origins, but it is thought to have descended from Afghan Skunk and bred in the Pacific Northwest. Evidence of its lineage is found in its sour lemon and skunk smells and heavy full-body effects that can last for hours. Albert Walker’s euphoric and relaxing qualities make it a go-to strain for patients treating depression and anxiety, and it may also have benefits for chronic pain and appetite loss. This clone-only strain may come as a challenge for some growers, as the plant tends to require frequent attention and maintenance. However, the high yields following its 8-week flowering cycle will be a satisfactory reward.

Sticky Budz is a Tier 3 Production and Processing facility in WA with approximately 21,000 square ft. for growing indoor, outdoor and greenhouse grown crops. We prospectively will have 8 harvests a year with fresh product readily available for retailers; along with 47 strains available in clones for other producers. We are in the makings of a full processing plant, to create in-house concentrates, edibles, infused products and a convenient novelty prerolled pack that every smoker’s going to want to share with their friends! We have a professionally run establishment with several years of previous business experience in retail, customer service, hospitality and agriculture combined with medical growing experience providing us top notch growers. At Sticky Budz, we have a 5000sqft grow operation indoors in an aeroponic water table growing our juiciest sticky budz with up 27% THC levels covered in crystals. We also have 10,000sq feet in Greenhouse’s growing in premium soils, producing large, full-flavored buds. And last but not least we have 6,000sq feet of large sun grown trees that produce buds that reflect the valley’s natural terroir growing fruitful and sun-kissed buds that provide an uplifting spirit of Mother Nature! Sticky Budz is going to put the Yakima Valley on the marijuana map, with quality products, innovative packaging and point of sale merchandise that will help gain customer awareness through product placement in retail stores. Our company as a whole wants to rise up in the marijuana world and make it a first class industry that earns it’s respect by safely, producing marijuana and marijuana products for a regulated recreational purpose. Our main goal for Sticky Budz is to provide professional and high-quality marijuana strains and products to licensed recreational retailers.