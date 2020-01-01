 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Granddaddy Purple Cartridge 1g

by Sticky Budz

Sticky Budz Concentrates Cartridges Granddaddy Purple Cartridge 1g

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

Sticky Budz is a Tier 3 Production and Processing facility in WA with approximately 21,000 square ft. for growing indoor, outdoor and greenhouse grown crops. We prospectively will have 8 harvests a year with fresh product readily available for retailers; along with 47 strains available in clones for other producers. We are in the makings of a full processing plant, to create in-house concentrates, edibles, infused products and a convenient novelty prerolled pack that every smoker’s going to want to share with their friends! We have a professionally run establishment with several years of previous business experience in retail, customer service, hospitality and agriculture combined with medical growing experience providing us top notch growers. At Sticky Budz, we have a 5000sqft grow operation indoors in an aeroponic water table growing our juiciest sticky budz with up 27% THC levels covered in crystals. We also have 10,000sq feet in Greenhouse’s growing in premium soils, producing large, full-flavored buds. And last but not least we have 6,000sq feet of large sun grown trees that produce buds that reflect the valley’s natural terroir growing fruitful and sun-kissed buds that provide an uplifting spirit of Mother Nature! Sticky Budz is going to put the Yakima Valley on the marijuana map, with quality products, innovative packaging and point of sale merchandise that will help gain customer awareness through product placement in retail stores. Our company as a whole wants to rise up in the marijuana world and make it a first class industry that earns it’s respect by safely, producing marijuana and marijuana products for a regulated recreational purpose. Our main goal for Sticky Budz is to provide professional and high-quality marijuana strains and products to licensed recreational retailers.