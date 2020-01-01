 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. GSC Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

GSC Cartridge 1g

by Sticky Budz

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

Sticky Budz Logo
Sticky Budz is a Tier 3 Production and Processing facility in WA with approximately 21,000 square ft. for growing indoor, outdoor and greenhouse grown crops. We prospectively will have 8 harvests a year with fresh product readily available for retailers; along with 47 strains available in clones for other producers. We are in the makings of a full processing plant, to create in-house concentrates, edibles, infused products and a convenient novelty prerolled pack that every smoker’s going to want to share with their friends! We have a professionally run establishment with several years of previous business experience in retail, customer service, hospitality and agriculture combined with medical growing experience providing us top notch growers. At Sticky Budz, we have a 5000sqft grow operation indoors in an aeroponic water table growing our juiciest sticky budz with up 27% THC levels covered in crystals. We also have 10,000sq feet in Greenhouse’s growing in premium soils, producing large, full-flavored buds. And last but not least we have 6,000sq feet of large sun grown trees that produce buds that reflect the valley’s natural terroir growing fruitful and sun-kissed buds that provide an uplifting spirit of Mother Nature! Sticky Budz is going to put the Yakima Valley on the marijuana map, with quality products, innovative packaging and point of sale merchandise that will help gain customer awareness through product placement in retail stores. Our company as a whole wants to rise up in the marijuana world and make it a first class industry that earns it’s respect by safely, producing marijuana and marijuana products for a regulated recreational purpose. Our main goal for Sticky Budz is to provide professional and high-quality marijuana strains and products to licensed recreational retailers.