300 MG THC/300mg CBD Per Bottle Sticky Budz also offers a line of topicals that rival any competitor on the market. Our cannabis infused lotions are created with 100% organic essential oils and bases. We never use artificial scents, colors, or fillers in ANY of our products. We use a 1:1 ratio of THC/CBD with over 600mg total cannabinoids in a jar! Designed to calm the mind and ease the body. Lavender and lemongrass scented to delight the senses. LAVENDER, LEMONGRASS, CHAMOMILE, FRANKINCENSE.
