Blackberry Disposable Vape 1g
About this product
1g of your favorite Sticky Frog distillate, now in a convenient, rechargeable disposable cartridge!
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Blackberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blackberry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Black Domina with Raspberry Cough. This strain produces effects that feel buzzy and relaxing. Blackberry has a pungent aroma that smells like fruit and fuel. Growers say this strain comes in a tight leaf struture with frosty buds. Blackberry grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 9-11 weeks.
