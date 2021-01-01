 Loading…

Envy Live Resin Cake Batter 1g

by Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

About this product

Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.

About this brand

Grow Op Farms is a WA i502 producer-processor farming copious amounts of top shelf cannabis in Washington State. We pride ourselves on the quality of our product and service provided to our 502 retailer clients. The Phat Panda line speaks for itself and is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques, executed by an amazing team.In order to grow the best marijuana, you need the best facility. In 2014 we set out to create something that was going to change the industry forever. Take a look at our Facebook and Instagram feed and see how much, and what we are growing!

