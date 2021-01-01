Fruit Punch Disposable Vape 1g
by Sticky Frog by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
1g of your favorite Sticky Frog distillate, now in a convenient, rechargeable disposable cartridge!
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Fruit Punch
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Fruit Punch is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights. Named for its swift hit of sweet, fruity, and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.