Sativa

Fruit Punch Panda Pen 1g

by Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms Concentrates Cartridges Fruit Punch Panda Pen 1g

About this product

A c-cell cartridge filled with premium Sticky Frog Distillate with botanical terpenes for a tasty twist!

About this brand

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms Logo
Grow Op Farms is a WA i502 producer-processor farming copious amounts of top shelf cannabis in Washington State. We pride ourselves on the quality of our product and service provided to our 502 retailer clients. The Phat Panda line speaks for itself and is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques, executed by an amazing team.In order to grow the best marijuana, you need the best facility. In 2014 we set out to create something that was going to change the industry forever. Take a look at our Facebook and Instagram feed and see how much, and what we are growing!

About this strain

Fruit Punch

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Fruit Punch is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights. Named for its swift hit of sweet, fruity, and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies. 

