Golden Lemons x High Life Live Resin Cake Batter 1g
by Sticky Frog by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Golden Lemon
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.