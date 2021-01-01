Haterade Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Haterade is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Grandaddy Purple with Larry OG. This strain is potent and provides a mental and physical high. You can expect Haterade to produce effects that are buzzy and relaxing. Some consumers say the effects of this strain can be felt behind the eyes, and you may feel it melting all the way down to your toes. Haterade provides a smooth inhale with a mild earthy aftertaste. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and insomnia. According to growers, this strain flowers into popcorn-shaped buds with white trichomes and purple and green foliage. Haterade was originally bred by Phat Panda. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
