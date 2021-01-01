Head Space Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Headspace
Headspace is a relatively new hybrid marijuana strain. This strain has become popular for its libido-boosting effects that will put you in the mood for romance. Medical marijuana patients choose Headspace to help relieve symptoms of stress, pain and anxiety. According to growers, this strain produces dark and light green foliage dotted with trichomes and burnt orange hairs. We're still trying to learn more about the flavors and effects of Headspace - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
