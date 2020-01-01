 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Legend Of Nigeria Hi-Terp Sugar 1g

by Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms Concentrates Solvent Legend Of Nigeria Hi-Terp Sugar 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Legend of Nigeria

Legend of Nigeria

Legend of Nigeria by Swamp Boys Seeds is a cross of SBS’s clone-only Legend OG and its own beloved Nigerian strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid sprouts medium-sized plants that need space to stretch and flower. Legend of Nigeria produces dense buds that gives off a potent blueberry and fuel aroma that is just as rich on the palate. This strain produces a larger-than-average yield with proper vegetative staging and training, and has an approximate 63-day flowering time. 

About this brand

Grow Op Farms is a WA i502 producer-processor farming copious amounts of top shelf cannabis in Washington State. We pride ourselves on the quality of our product and service provided to our 502 retailer clients. The Phat Panda line speaks for itself and is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques, executed by an amazing team.In order to grow the best marijuana, you need the best facility. In 2014 we set out to create something that was going to change the industry forever. Take a look at our Facebook and Instagram feed and see how much, and what we are growing!