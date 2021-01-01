Mango Haze Panda Pen 1g
About this product
A c-cell cartridge filled with premium Sticky Frog Distillate with botanical terpenes for a tasty twist!
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Mango Haze
Mango Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Terpinolene
Mango Haze is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze. Mango Haze produces uplifting and happy effects that will put you into a cerebral mood. This strain features a mango aroma and flavor that consumers love. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression. Growers say Mango Haze has a flowering time of 66 days.
