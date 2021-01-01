Passion Fruit Disposable Vape 1g
About this product
1g of your favorite Sticky Frog distillate, now in a convenient, rechargeable disposable cartridge!
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Passion Fruit
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
This potent sativa is a cross of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud, and it’s best known for its amazing smell and flavor. As you could have guessed from its lineage, Passion Fruit will give you a lot of sweet citrus and a nice floral note to balance it all out. The tropical flavors will make you wish you were sitting on the beach in the summertime, sipping on a piña colada. When it comes to effects, Passion Fruit provides an epic sense of euphoria and a desire to raid the pantry. Be sure to have snacks ready! For the pitmasters out there, this is the perfect strain for cooking outside. Passion Fruit sets the stage perfectly for a long day of bbq and yard games with friends and family.
