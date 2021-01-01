Rain Maker Terp Sugar 1g
by Sticky Frog by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Rainmaker
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.