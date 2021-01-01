Super Lemon Haze Distillate Tanker 1g
by Sticky Frog by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A full gram of premium distillate packed into an easy-to-use syringe, ready for consumption. Load it into your vaporizer, take it as a dab, or use as a bowl-topper! Because the THC is already activated, there is no need to de-carb if you want to add it to your favorite dish and turn anything into an edible! The sky is the limit!
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.