  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tropical Trainwreck Panda Pen 1g
Hybrid

Tropical Trainwreck Panda Pen 1g

by Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms Concentrates Cartridges Tropical Trainwreck Panda Pen 1g

About this product

A c-cell cartridge filled with premium Sticky Frog Distillate with botanical terpenes for a tasty twist!

About this brand

Grow Op Farms is a WA i502 producer-processor farming copious amounts of top shelf cannabis in Washington State. We pride ourselves on the quality of our product and service provided to our 502 retailer clients. The Phat Panda line speaks for itself and is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques, executed by an amazing team.In order to grow the best marijuana, you need the best facility. In 2014 we set out to create something that was going to change the industry forever. Take a look at our Facebook and Instagram feed and see how much, and what we are growing!

About this strain

Trainwreck

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

