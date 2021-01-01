White Widow Live Resin CBD Sap
by Sticky Frog by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Many times when extracting CBD-dominant cannabis, the result is an aromatic, sticky product we call CBD Sap. CBD Sap is for people who are looking for the relaxation and relief associated with CBD, with less of the psychoactive nature consistent with THC-dominant products. CBD Sap helps to decompress from the stress of daily life without taking you mentally out of the game.
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
White Widow
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.