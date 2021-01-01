 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bubba Kush 2.0
Hybrid

Bubba Kush 2.0

by Sticky Mantis

Sticky Mantis Cannabis Flower Bubba Kush 2.0

About this product

About this strain

Bubba Kush 2.0

Bubba Kush 2.0
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bubba Kush 2.0 takes the celebrated Bubba Kush and backcrosses it with an exceptional cultivar of OG Kush. The dense buds drip with trichomes and have a fruity aroma with hints of earth, coffee, and kush. The powerful high may leave you in a state of bliss for hours on end. Bubba Kush 2.0 is a must for any indica lovers looking for the next big thing.

