Sativa

Green Crack

by Sticky Mantis

Sticky Mantis Cannabis Flower Green Crack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Green Crack

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

