  5. 3 KINGS OG - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Hybrid

3 KINGS OG - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

STIIIZY Concentrates Solvent 3 KINGS OG - CURATED LIVE RESIN
About this product

3 KINGS OG / INDICA · Taste: Diesel, Pine, Citrus · Feeling: Creative, Relaxing, Sleepy · Description: 3 Kings refers to its unique cross of Headband, Sour Diesel and OG Kush. You will feel an intense happiness that will leave you with a smile firmly rooted on your face.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

3 Kings

3 Kings
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

The 3 Kings marijuana strain, a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush, is a sativa-dominant hybrid and genetic masterpiece. Sour tanginess reek from the sage green buds, and its frosty coat gives you a fair warning of the 3 Kings’ potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this strain’s medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.

