  5. Animal Face - LIIIT FLOWER
Animal Face - LIIIT FLOWER

by STIIIZY

STIIIZY Cannabis Flower Animal Face - LIIIT FLOWER
About this product

ANIMAL FACE / INDICA · Taste: Gassy, Spice, Earthy · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted · Description: Combining the piney gas terps from Face Off Og and the cookie smoothness of Animal mints, this strain gives you a full mind and body high that sends you drifting into bliss.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Animal Face

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Face is a rare sativa-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss. Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face draws from some of the more famous California genetics, making it a great choice for anyone wanting to taste a bit of history. 

