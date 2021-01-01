Oro Blanco Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 each
$30.00
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
BANANA OG / HYBRID · Taste: Tropical, Diesel, Pine · Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy · Description: Known for its earthy overripe banana smell, this live rosin badder will take you on a trip to flavor town tasting like a tropical fruit with hints of gas and pine.
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Be the first to review this product.