  5. BANANA OG - LIVE ROSIN BADDER
Hybrid

BANANA OG - LIVE ROSIN BADDER

by STIIIZY

About this product

BANANA OG / HYBRID · Taste: Tropical, Diesel, Pine · Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy · Description: Known for its earthy overripe banana smell, this live rosin badder will take you on a trip to flavor town tasting like a tropical fruit with hints of gas and pine.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Banana OG

Banana OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

