  BERRY BLAST - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G
Sativa

BERRY BLAST - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G

by STIIIZY

About this product

﻿BERRY BLAST / HYBRID · Taste: Sweet, Musky, Berry · Feeling: Uplifting, Creative, Relaxing · Description: Known for its sweet flavor and hints of pine, this sativa is a fast hitting high perfect for a focused but relaxed head change to start your day.

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

A mostly sativa hybrid from Snow High Seeds, Blueberry Blast is a the result of the famous Blueberry-Haze genetics of Blue Dream being pollinated by a Johnny Blaze male. These flowers smell strongly of blueberry, musk, and sweet candy, and taste like cedar and berries when smoked or vaped. A definite sativa effect is to be expected, with soaring, trippy highs that gradually fade into relaxation.

