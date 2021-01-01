Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
BISCOTTI / INDICA · Taste: Earthy, Pine, Nutty · Feeling: Relaxing, Sleepy, Giggly · Description: An Indica-dominant strain that comes from Gelato #25 and South Florida OG. Biscotti delivers a powerful body high and delicious flavor.
Coming from the Cookies Fam is Biscotti, bred by crossing Gelato #25 with South Florida OG. Biscotti puts out dense nuggets that are small but drenched in trichomes, making for beautiful buds. Biscotti has a nice dark green color alongside purple hues and rich orange pistils. Reviews of the strain suggest it puts out a sweet delicious cookies and gas terpene profile alongside a high that leaves you buzzing from head-to-toe.
Be the first to review this product.