  5. BLACKBERRY KUSH - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Indica

BLACKBERRY KUSH - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

BLACKBERRY KUSH / HYBRID · Taste: Berry, Sweet, Diesel · Feeling: Happy, Relaxed, Hungry · Description: Blackberry Kush is a real treat for the senses with it's robust, earthy, diesel flavor coupled with sweet blackberries. The perfect choice for when you wanna just sit around and do nothing. It's effects set in almost immediately, so pick a comfy spot to sit back and relax!

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.

 

 

