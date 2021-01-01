 Loading…

Hybrid

BLUE DREAM - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

BLUE DREAM / SATIVA · Taste: Berry, Fruity, Herbal · Feeling: Creative, Energizing, Euphoric · Description: A cross between Blueberry and Haze. Blue Dream is the perfect strain for concentrates due to its high THC filled resin content.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

