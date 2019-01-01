About this product
STIIIZY Pre-rolls are filled with real top shelf flower, glazed with STIIIZY distillate oil, and then coated in kief providing a high potency experience. Patients can expect a rush of creative energy and a focused mental high followed by mellow relaxation. Blue Dream typically treats chronic stress, chronic pain due to injury or illness, mild to moderate cases of depression, and sleep disorders (including insomnia).
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.