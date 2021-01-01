Bed Time Honey Lemon Fruit Chews 100mg 5-pack
by Betty's Eddies
5 pieces
$25.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
5 pieces
$25.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Both deliciously sweet and sour, our cannabis-infused Sour Straws are consistently dosed and low in calories. Each sour straw contains 10MG of THC. Start with one piece and wait 90-120 minutes for full effect. ● 100MG Total THC ● 10MG Per Serving ● Safely packaged in child resistant tins
Be the first to review this product.