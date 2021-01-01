 Loading…

Blue Raspberry BIIIT - Sour Straws

by STIIIZY

STIIIZY Edibles Candy Blue Raspberry BIIIT - Sour Straws

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Both deliciously sweet and sour, our cannabis-infused Sour Straws are consistently dosed and low in calories. Each sour straw contains 10MG of THC. Start with one piece and wait 90-120 minutes for full effect. ● 100MG Total THC ● 10MG Per Serving ● Safely packaged in child resistant tins

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

