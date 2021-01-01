 Loading…

  BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Hybrid

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

About this product

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES / HYBRID · Taste: Pine, Earthy, Citrus · Feeling: Uplifting, Euphoric, Relaxed · Description: Blueberry Pancakes is perfect for when you simply wanna slow things down, this laidback hybrid is the perfect strain for winding down and checking out.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that miraculously tastes like blueberry pancakes. With dense, slightly purple buds, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized or when utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers classic indica effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia. 

