  CHERRY BOMB - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Hybrid

CHERRY BOMB - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

CHERRY BOMB - CURATED LIVE RESIN
STIIIZY Concentrates Solvent CHERRY BOMB - CURATED LIVE RESIN

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

CHERRY BOMB / HYBRID · Taste: Berry, Sweet, Musk · Feeling: Energizing, Focus, Relaxing · Description: Cherry Bomb smells musky with hints of berry, the high tends to smooth into a more focused state to tackle that to-do list or next creative project.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Cherry Bomb

Cherry Bomb
Terpenes
  Pinene
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene

Cherry Bomb is popular thanks to its reputation as a great strain for daytime consumption, providing mild to moderate effects. Effects take off fast, giving many consumers a strong buzz. Immediate effects tend to be active and mentally alert, but can border on antsy for some. It tends to smooth into a more focused state to allow for normal activities, and may even help you tackle that to-do list or next creative project. A popular variant of this strain crosses a California indica (most likely with some Skunk lineage) and a Hawaiian sativa from the breeders at Barney's Farms. Cherry Bomb's flowers will have a musky, berry aroma and a mild flavor.

