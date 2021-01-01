 Loading…

  CHERRY PIE - LIVE ROSIN BADDER
Hybrid

CHERRY PIE - LIVE ROSIN BADDER

by STIIIZY

About this product

CHERRY PIE / INDICA · Taste: Cherry, Sweet, Berry · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric · Description: This potent Indica smells and tastes just like Cherry Pie.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

