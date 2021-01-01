Oro Blanco Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 each
$30.00
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
CHERRY PIE / INDICA · Taste: Cherry, Sweet, Berry · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric · Description: This potent Indica smells and tastes just like Cherry Pie.
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Be the first to review this product.