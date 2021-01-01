 Loading…

Hybrid

COOKIES & CREAM - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G

by STIIIZY

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

COOKIES & CREAM / HYBRID · Taste: Nutty, Sweet, Vanilla · Feeling: Energizing, Euphoria, Happy · Description: Cookies and Cream tastes of sweet vanilla and has a nuttiness topped with creamy butter. The high starts with a happy head change that's both euphoric and creative with a slight sense of energy.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Cookies and Cream

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

