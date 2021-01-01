 Loading…

  5. CREME BRULEE - LIVE ROSIN BADDER
Indica

CREME BRULEE - LIVE ROSIN BADDER

by STIIIZY

About this product

CREME BRULEE / HYBRID · Taste: Woody, Sweet, Pine · Feeling: Euphoric, Happy, Relaxed · Description: Creme Brulee has a sweet dessert like smell with hints of gas. Smoking Creme Brulee will clear your mind and allow you to truly relax without bringing you down too much.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Creme Brulee is a rare indica marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Kush with OG Kush and Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). Just like the name suggests, Creme Brulee has a sweet, dessert-like smell and taste that includes aromas of vanilla bean and roasted nuts. Smoking Creme Brulee will clear your mind and allow you to truly relax without bringing you down too much. However, if you smoke large anounts of Creme Brulee you will eventually feel sedated and sleepy. Creme Brulee is best when smoked in the evening or when you don't have to leave the house. Medical marijuana patients choose Creme Brulee to help with stress and anxiety.

