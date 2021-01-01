 Loading…

Hybrid

CRUNCH BERRIES - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

CRUNCH BERRIES / HYBRID · Taste: Berry, Spicy, Herbal · Feeling: Relaxing, Euphoric, Happy · Description: This balanced hybrid delivers a head to toe high.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Crunch Berries

Crunch Berries
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Pinene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.

