 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. DIAMOND OG - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD .5G
Indica

DIAMOND OG - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD .5G

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges DIAMOND OG - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD .5G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges DIAMOND OG - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD .5G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges DIAMOND OG - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD .5G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

DIAMOND OG / INDICA · Taste: Pine, Sweet, Woody · Feeling: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric · Description: Diamond OG has an aroma and taste of citrus and pine, with undertones of diesel and fresh earth. This full-body high will have you feeling stoney and happy, best smoked on lazy days when tasks are not in need of being completed.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Diamond OG

Diamond OG
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Diamond OG is an indica marijuana strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. This strain induces full-body relaxation that may help temper pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. Diamond OG can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it’s definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. Diamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by diesel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they’re definitely a beauty to show off. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review