  5. GARLIC SAUCE - LIVE ROSIN JAM

GARLIC SAUCE - LIVE ROSIN JAM

by STIIIZY

GARLIC SAUCE / INDICA · Taste: Herbal, Spicy, Woody · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric · Description: This unique strain has an insanely pungent smell reminiscent of freshly dug up garlic and taste of tangy musk with a hints of spicy earthy garlic upon exhale. A creeping body high that leaves you couch-locked, unable to move for hours on end.

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

