GARLIC SAUCE - LIVE ROSIN JAM
by STIIIZY
About this product
GARLIC SAUCE / INDICA · Taste: Herbal, Spicy, Woody · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric · Description: This unique strain has an insanely pungent smell reminiscent of freshly dug up garlic and taste of tangy musk with a hints of spicy earthy garlic upon exhale. A creeping body high that leaves you couch-locked, unable to move for hours on end.
About this brand
STIIIZY
