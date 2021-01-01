 Loading…

  5. GMO COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
Indica

GMO COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G

by STIIIZY

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

GMO COOKIES / INDICA · Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Spicy · Feeling: Relaxed, Blissful, Happy · Description: This pungent Indica provides a deep sense of relaxation that lasts for hours.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies, (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog with GSC. This strain produces relaxing effects you can feel through your body while your mind retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without total sedation. GMO Cookies features aromas like diesel, coffee and fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.

