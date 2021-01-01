GMO COOKIES - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD .5G
About this product
GMO COOKIES / INDICA · Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Spicy · Feeling: Relaxed, Blissful, Happy · Description: This pungent Indica provides a deep sense of relaxation that lasts for hours.
About this brand
STIIIZY
About this strain
GMO Cookies
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
GMO Cookies, (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog with GSC. This strain produces relaxing effects you can feel through your body while your mind retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without total sedation. GMO Cookies features aromas like diesel, coffee and fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.
