 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Gold Starter Kit Battery

Gold Starter Kit Battery

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Smoking Smoking Accessories Gold Starter Kit Battery

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

STIIIZY Starter Kit consists of a 210mAh rechargeable battery that is discreet in design that fits perfectly in your pocket or handbag. Medicating on the go has never been easier! *STIIIZY Pods Sold Separately*

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
After thorough testing and development, STIIIZY is proud to announce its launch in 2017. STIIIZY is revolutionizing the portable cannabis industry with a product that offers a burn and leak-free experience. During the distillation process, flavor-producing terpenes are lost. These strain derived terpenes are then reintroduced to achieve that sought after and genuine flavor. We are always committed to providing a top-shelf , lab-tested concentrate with the highest potency and purity achieved through a solvent-free distillation process. STIIIZY, setting the industry standard to Influence and Inspire through Innovated methods.