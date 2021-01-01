 Loading…

  5. GRAPE SODA - LIVE ROSIN JAM
Hybrid

GRAPE SODA - LIVE ROSIN JAM

by STIIIZY

GRAPE SODA - LIVE ROSIN JAM
STIIIZY Concentrates Solventless GRAPE SODA - LIVE ROSIN JAM

About this product

GRAPE SODA / HYBRID · Taste: Grape, Citrus, Pine · Feeling: Euphoria, Focus, Happy · Description: Grape Soda brings on the sweet grape tastes and accents them with citrus and pine for a flavorful experience. The high will have your mind gently slip from focus to relaxation, clearing away negative thoughts and worries from the day.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Grape Soda

Grape Soda
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.

