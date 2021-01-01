GRAPE SODA - LIVE ROSIN JAM
About this product
GRAPE SODA / HYBRID · Taste: Grape, Citrus, Pine · Feeling: Euphoria, Focus, Happy · Description: Grape Soda brings on the sweet grape tastes and accents them with citrus and pine for a flavorful experience. The high will have your mind gently slip from focus to relaxation, clearing away negative thoughts and worries from the day.
About this brand
STIIIZY
About this strain
Grape Soda
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.
