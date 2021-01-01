 Loading…

  HARDCORE OG - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Indica

HARDCORE OG - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

About this product

HARDCORE OG / INDICA · Taste: Citrus, Herbal, Peppery · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy · Description: This heavy hitting Indica comes on strong making it perfect for late night use.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Hardcore OG

Hardcore OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

An indica-dominant cross between Big Bud and DJ Short Blueberry, Hardcore OG is a California strain bred with the stalwart cannabis veteran in mind. Its dense, pungent buds produce thick coats of resin that can be extracted for potent (and we mean potent) concentrates. The weight of this sedating indica sinks throughout the body, submerging stress, pain, and other ailments under its crushing THC content.

